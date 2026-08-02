Ferry services halt as sea level drops in Kanniyakumari

Disappointed tourists

The suspension left hundreds of tourists disappointed, especially as the weekend had drawn visitors from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to Kanniyakumari.

Many had planned to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar Statue, two of the region's most popular attractions. However, with ferry services halted, visitors were forced to remain on the shore and view the monuments from a distance before returning.

Officials said the decision was taken purely in the interest of passenger safety and urged tourists to cooperate with the temporary restrictions. They added that ferry services would resume immediately once sea conditions improve and normal water levels are restored, allowing safe navigation to the offshore monuments.