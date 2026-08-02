Ferry services halt as sea level drops in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Tourist ferry services to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the 133-foot Thiruvalluvar Statue and the newly inaugurated glass bridge in Kanniyakumari were temporarily suspended on Sunday (August 2) after a sudden drop in sea level made operations unsafe, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The unexpected low tide caused the sea to recede significantly at the international tourist destination, creating challenges for the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, which operates ferry services from the jetty to the offshore attractions.
Officials said operating ferries during such conditions could pose a safety risk, as the vessels might strike submerged rocks or sandbars due to the unusually low water level.
As a precautionary measure, ferry operations were suspended until the sea returns to normal levels.
The suspension left hundreds of tourists disappointed, especially as the weekend had drawn visitors from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to Kanniyakumari.
Many had planned to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar Statue, two of the region's most popular attractions. However, with ferry services halted, visitors were forced to remain on the shore and view the monuments from a distance before returning.
Officials said the decision was taken purely in the interest of passenger safety and urged tourists to cooperate with the temporary restrictions. They added that ferry services would resume immediately once sea conditions improve and normal water levels are restored, allowing safe navigation to the offshore monuments.