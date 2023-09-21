Ferry service from Nagai to Sri Lanka by Oct: Min

TIRUCHY: PWD minister EV Velu on Wednesday conducted a review meeting over the ongoing works to commence a high-speed passenger ferry from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka.

The route would cover a distance of 60 nautical miles and the ferry would have at least 150 passengers. The operations would be initiated by the Shipping Corporation of India and controlled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), said the minister.