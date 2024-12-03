Fengal weakens into low pressure; expect mild showers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu till Dec 9

CHENNAI: The Met office on Tuesday said that the well-marked low pressure area (remnants of Cyclone Fengal over the north interior parts of the State) has weakened as a Low Pressure.

It said that the system has moved west-northwestwards as a low pressure area over the northern interior Tamil Nadu adjoining southern interior Karnataka.

It moved west-northwestwards as a well-marked low pressure area over coastal.

Karnataka and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and persists over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid tropospheric levels. It’s likely to move west-northwestwards over the east central Arabian Sea during the next two days.

Also Read: Rain battered TN districts battle with inundation woes, roads remain cut off

Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur.

Light to moderate showers are expected till December 9 in a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. The sky would be partly cloudy with the likelihood of light-moderate rain with thunderstorms for Chennai and its neighbourhood.