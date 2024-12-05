Fengal flood works: People’s appreciation has turned Opposition envious, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Slamming the AIADMK-led Opposition for criticising the flood relief works of his government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the people's appreciation of the successful relief measures undertaken by the state government has turned the Opposition envious.

Speaking at the launch of the multi-crore North Chennai Development Plan in the city, Chief Minister Stalin cited the appreciation of a vigilant resident who regularly complains in his constituency and said, "That is real appreciation. This appreciation has turned the Opposition envious."

"The Chief Minister, deputy CM and ministers are on the field and engaging in continuous relief works. They are struggling because they are unable to politicise. Some people are trying to exploit the pain of the suffering people by spreading misinformation and engaging in cheap politics," the CM added.

"In the previous regime, you know which regime it is, in 2015, they left Chennai floating due to artificial floods and cyclones. We did not leave the people to suffer now. The efforts we made during Cyclone Fengal are proof of it," the CM added.

"Earlier when it rained in Chennai, the scenario was such that help had to be sought, including from volunteers on social media. People had to wait for the rainwater to recede. Those days are gone. Chennai has recovered a day after the rains now because of the efforts made by us," Stalin remarked, taking a veiled dig at the AIADMK which faced such criticism back then.

"For us, the people's heart is important. People's genuine grievances and complaints would be addressed. People's voices are heard by this government. Hence, within days of the deluge, I have come to launch welfare projects in Chennai, " added Stalin, claiming that the loss of lives was very minimal during the recent deluge.

Exuding confidence that the flood-affected parts of the state would bounce back, the CM said, "We have sought funds from the union government. We will bounce back from this the same way we recovered Chennai. Other parts would also be restored. Already, some districts have recovered."

"Rising Sun (symbol of the DMK) brings dawn. People feeling the glare of the Rising Sun will not see the dawn. They will continue to call the dawn of our government gloomy. For the vidiya moonjigal (a sarcastic reference to AIADMK as non-starters) who pushed the State into deep doldrums, it will never dawn. We don't bother about it," the CM criticised.