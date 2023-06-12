Female students dominate Arts & Science colleges admissions in TN

CHENNAI: As the round one counselling for students seeking admission to Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu came to an end, the number of girls students, who got admitted in the colleges, were more than their male counterparts.

Online registration web portal has been introduced in the academic year 2020-21 for admissions into Government Arts and Science Colleges.

Through this portal, students can exercise various choices of courses in Government Colleges throughout the State in a single registration. This portal has enabled hassle-free easy access to students even through their smartphones.

Accordingly, this year online registration was started from May 8 to 22 and the rank list was released on May 25. The counselling for students under general category have started from June 1 to June 10.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that a total of 2,46,295 students have enrolled online against total vacancy of 1.07 lakh seats in as many as 164 Arts and Science Colleges across the State.

"At the end of the first round of counselling a total of 40,287 candidates have got admissions in various colleges according to their merit list.

Stating that of the total admitted, 15,034 were male students, the official said at the same time as may as 25,253 were female candidates were admitted.

"Similarly, as many as 10,918 female students, who studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII continuously, were admitted under "Pudhumai Penn Scheme" (Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme) under the Social Welfare Department to provide 1,000 per month,” he added.

Pointing out that in 2022 the admission percentage of girl students has substantially increased by 29% compared to last academic year 2021, the official said: "this year the percentage is expected to increase by 35%".

He said that the second round and the last round of counselling has begun from June 12 to June 20. "The colleges for the first year students are expected to be opened on June 22,” he added.