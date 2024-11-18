Female sportsperson dies after eating chicken rice, burger on Chennai-bound train

CHENNAI: A woman basketball player allegedly died after eating chicken rice and a burger on a train, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The sportsperson, Elina, was returning to Chennai by train after participating in a match held in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. While on the train, she had eaten chicken rice and a burger and fell ill suddenly.

She was then admitted to a private hospital in Anna Nagar here, however, upon returning home after treatment, she took ill again. Elina was again rushed to a hospital in a '108' ambulance but she died on the way, the report added.