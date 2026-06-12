Female elephant found dead in Erode

The elephant is believed to have strayed out of the Jirahalli forest range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in search of food and water. Over the last few days, the animal had been sighted in and around Mallankuzhi and Karalavadi villages near Thalavady.

Despite sustained efforts by the forest department to drive the elephant back into the forest, it continued to remain in human habitations, raising concerns among local residents. On Friday morning, villagers spotted the elephant lying dead near Mallankuzhi and immediately alerted forest officials. A team from the forest department rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection of the carcass.