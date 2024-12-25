Female elephant found dead in Coimbatore outskirts

COIMBATORE: A female elephant was found dead in Coimbatore outskirts on Tuesday. A team of frontline staff were on their routine patrol at Varapalayam area when they spotted an abandoned calf elephant near Thadagam.

While attempting to identify and reunite with its herd, the staff noticed an adult elephant dead a little distance away.

On receiving information, senior forest department officials arrived and a post-mortem was performed by veterinarians to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the calf, which is barely a month old, is taken by the forest personnel to unite with a herd wandering around in the nearby forest area.