'Feedback link on bus travel to be sent to passengers booking tickets on TNSTC'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will send a feedback link to passengers who travel after booking seats online to get their views on travel and motel where the corporation buses halt while ferrying passengers to towns within the state and other neighbouring states.



In a statement, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that the feedback link would be sent to the registered mobile number of the passengers who are booking their tickets to give their views on the motels.



"The feedback link would be sent to the passengers before the commencement of the travel. The passengers should be given their feedback on the motels using the link. The action would be taken on the motels based on the passengers' feedback. The passengers can also give their feedback on the bus travel," he said.



He said that TNSTC bus stops at motels for the passengers' food and to attend to nature's call. However, there are complaints from the passengers on quality of the food, unhygienic condition of toilets and bad maintenance.



"We have given instructions to all the transport corporations to inspect the motels in their jurisdiction and direct the motel owners to rectify issues highlighted by the passengers," he said.

