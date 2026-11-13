Fee hike proposed for MPhil, PhD equivalence certificates at University of Madras

According to the agenda of a recent syndicate meeting, the proposal seeks to revise the processing fees for issuing equivalence certificates to candidates holding MPhil and PhD degrees for employment purposes.

The proposed fee for MPhil candidates is around Rs 2,500, plus 18 per cent GST, while PhD candidates may have to pay Rs 3,500, plus 18 per cent GST. However, the university is yet to finalise and officially announce the revised fee structure.

The development comes amid controversy over the university's earlier hike in PhD thesis submission fees in 2023. The charges were increased from Rs 100 to Rs 25,000 for full-time scholars and from Rs 5,000 to Rs 35,000 for part-time scholars.

The earlier revision came under scrutiny after RTI applicant Shankar Prakash questioned the university's failure to disclose documents related to the fee revision for three years.