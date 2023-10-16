Feared makhna-turned-obedient kumki ‘Moorthy’ laid to rest in MTR

‘Moorthy’ elephantCOIMBATORE: A trained makhna (tuskless male), which survived a shooting order by the Kerala forest department, and turned as the most obedient elephant at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai was bid final adieu on Sunday after it died of age-related ailments.

It is believed to have gone on an attacking spree killing 23 people in Kerala before 1998. Because of its ferocious nature, the Kerala Forest Department issued an order to gun down the elephant. Call it luck of sorts, the elephant, fortunately, moved into the Tamil Nadu forest area, where too it continued with its antics by killing two persons in Gudalur.

Thereafter, it was captured by tranquilising in July, 1998 by a forest team led by veterinarian Dr Krishnamoorthy, after whom it was named. At the time of capture, the elephant bore multiple injuries.

‘Moorthy’ elephant

“After sustained treatment at the Theppakadu elephant camp, Moorthy recovered and turned into a completely docile kumki. Moorthy was engaged in various operations and assisted the forest department in controlling negative interactions,” said MTR Field Director D Venkatesh.



The elephant retired at 58 years and it was suffering from ailments over the last one year. Despite treatment, Moorthy died on Saturday night aged 60 at the camp. The elephant was laid to rest with forest officials, mahouts, and tribal villagers paying their last respects.