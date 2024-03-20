Fear of defeat is reflecting on Modi’s speeches, says Baalu

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his critique of the DMK and said that the PM was speaking like a fourth-rate BJP speaker owing to the fear of defeat.

In a point-by-point rebuttal to the PM, Baalu said, “After occupying the Prime Minister’s office for 10 years, Narendra Modi must have highlighted his achievements to seek votes. With no achievements to claim credit for, he has bluffed something. A Prime Minister must speak in a manner befitting his position. He must not speak like a fourth-grade BJP spokesperson. If he still speaks like this, it means that he has realised that he was staring at defeat.”

Saying that only the PM has lost sleep, Baalu said, “Hence, you are visiting Tamil Nadu frequently and venting your frustration.”

Citing past elections when the Prime Ministers had only visited the state on a few instances, he said, “People of not only Tamil Nadu, but the whole country is ready to give permanent rest to your Prime Ministership.”

Recalling the PM’s reference to the BJP functionary ‘auditor’ Ramesh murder in Salem, Baalu said, “The BJP functionary was murdered during the Jayalalithaa regime in 2013. Why are you recalling it after 11 years now?”

Criticising the homage paid by PM Modi to Kovai bomb blast victims, Baalu said, “The BJP has started staging such a drama after so many years for elections. He did a road show. Sadly, there was no one to look at it.”

Questioning his merit to talk about the corruption of the DMK and Congress, Baalu said that the plunder orchestrated by the BJP in the electoral bonds scam is stinking across the country. The BJP, which amassed crores as donations by intimidating the companies through CBI, ED, and I-T departments, is pretending to be honest. BJP has legalised plunder.