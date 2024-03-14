Fear of defeat forced BJP to notify CAA rules, charges MMK chief Jawahirullah

TIRUCHY: The BJP government has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in haste out of the fear of losing in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, said the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president MH Jawahirullah here on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the MMK State Executive Committee meeting, Jawahirullah said, the ruling BJP has been utilising the General Elections as a tool to sharpen communal polarisation.

He emphasised the necessity to rescue the nation from the hands of communal forces by ensuring victory for the INDIA bloc. “The Executive Committee meeting of MMK has resolved to support the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and seek a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming 2025 and file a case against the passing of CAA”, he said.

Observing that the INDIA block is growing stronger every day he said, “The BJP has notified the rules for the CAA in haste and we will continue to fight against this and rescue the country from the hands of the communal forces”, he said.