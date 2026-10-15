Faulty water supply valve wastes 1000s of litres amid concerns over dwindling Chembarambakkam levels

CHENNAI: With storage level at Chembarambakkam Lake falling sharply due to severe summer drought, concerns have emerged over a possible drinking water shortage in Chennai and its suburban areas. Meanwhile, a faulty valve in the drinking water supply pipeline is reportedly wasting thousands of litres of water on roads in Anakaputhur.
Chembarambakkam Lake, which has a total storage capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft) and a full reservoir level of 24 feet, serves as a major drinking water source for Chennai and several suburban areas, including Kundrathur, Anakaputhur, Pammal, Pallavaram, Chromepet and parts of Tambaram. The storage has dropped to 1,254 mcft, with the water level falling to 13.53 feet. On the same day last year, the lake held 2,056 mcft of water.
According to officials, even if the level falls to around four feet, water can be drawn and supplied after treatment, and water is also being sourced from nearby locations, including the Sikarayapuram quarries, for drinking needs. Officials said there had been no disruption so far.
While concerns over declining water storage persist, drinking water from Chembarambakkam Lake is being wasted due to a maintenance issue in the distribution network. A faulty valve in the main drinking water pipeline near the Anakaputhur bus stand has caused large quantities of water to gush onto the road and flow into a sewage drain. The supply to areas like Anakaputhur and Pammal, which fall under Zone 1 of Tambaram Corporation, is affected.
When contacted, the Tambaram Zonal officer said that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, which is responsible for supplying drinking water, had been informed about the issue and the faulty valve would be repaired soon.