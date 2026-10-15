Faulty water supply valve wastes 1000s of litres amid concerns over dwindling Chembarambakkam levels

Chembarambakkam Lake, which has a total storage capacity of 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft) and a full reservoir level of 24 feet, serves as a major drinking water source for Chennai and several suburban areas, including Kundrathur, Anakaputhur, Pammal, Pallavaram, Chromepet and parts of Tambaram. The storage has dropped to 1,254 mcft, with the water level falling to 13.53 feet. On the same day last year, the lake held 2,056 mcft of water.

According to officials, even if the level falls to around four feet, water can be drawn and supplied after treatment, and water is also being sourced from nearby locations, including the Sikarayapuram quarries, for drinking needs. Officials said there had been no disruption so far.