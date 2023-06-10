Faulty product: Appliance maker to pay relief to consumer

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Friday directed an appliance manufacturing company to refund the amount for a faulty stove and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to a client in Tambaram.

The complainant Saravanan, a resident of West Tambaram, purchased a three-burner stove for Rs 7,215 from an appliance store in his neighbourhood in 2021. However, when he began to use it, he noticed vessels rattling while cooking in all three burners. Following this, he approached the store and was directed to contact the stove manufacturer.

When he contacted them, they sent an employee to inspect the product which was found to be faulty.

However, when he requested an exchange or refund, the company refused to do so and offered just to service the faulty product. Infuriated by this, Saravanan filed a case with the Chengalpattu Consumer Court in 2022. When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the court directed the company to refund the amount for the faulty stove, replace it with a new one, pay the legal fees of Rs 10,000 and also pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for the complainant’s mental trauma.