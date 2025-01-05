Fault lines surface as DMK plays it cool

CHENNAI: After an uncompromising CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan fired fresh salvos at the government addressing the party's state conference, HR&CE minister and DMK district secretary PK Sekarbabu responded wondering what has rattled the CPM leader now.

Even as a red-faced DMK was trying hard not to convey its displeasure on its Left ally going to town over 'anti-people policies' of the government, Sekarbabu responded to the Marxist veteran's jibe and asked, “Till the day before yesterday he (Balakrishnan) was praising the state government. I don’t know what unsettled him now. His requirement will be addressed by the government. Undeclared emergency prevailed only under the previous regime.”

The CPM, which has been critical of the DMK regime on sensitive issues like Samsung workers' protest and the alleged divestment of 500 private schools, has now found objections with the way police are suppressing protests, and the 'ploy to collect more tax' by merging villages with municipalities.

Meanwhile, reports say that DMK ally VCK has issued notice to the State Assembly secretariat to move special call attention motions during the ensuing Assembly session to discuss the Vengaivayal issue and the Anna University sexual assault case incident. T Velmurugan MLA of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, another minor ally, has also sought to move call attention motions that could discomfit the DMK.