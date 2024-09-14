Father-son duo arrested for attacking police constable at Porur junction

CHENNAI: A father-son duo were arrested for attacking a police constable regulating traffic at Porur junction on Friday.

Ashok Pandian (30) attached to the Valasaravakkam traffic enforcement wing was regulating traffic at Arasamaram junction when the incident happened.

The constable took his two-wheeler to reach a stretch where there was traffic. While returning to Arasamaram junction, the constable's bike had brushed against a car.

Subsequently, the occupants in the car followed the cop's bike and intercepted him and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

The injured policeman was treated at a private hospital after which he filed a complaint.

With the help of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested Jerome (57) and his son Jabez (21) from Iyyappanthangal.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.