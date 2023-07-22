Father-son duo among three arrested for murdering woman in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Three persons including a father-son duo were arrested in a case related to a murder in Thanjavur on Thursday. According to police, B Abirami (23) from VRS Nagar near Thanjavur was found dead in the house with stab injuries on July 19.

The Nadukaviri police retrieved the body and registered a case of suspicious death and conducted an investigation. On July 20, V Mukesh (23) from Manathidal near Thiruvaiyaru surrendered before Nadukaviri police station and confessed that he was in an affair with the deceased Abirami and on the particular day, while she was alone in the house, Mukesh had gone there and insisted she marry him.

As she refused, he took a knife and stabbed her multiple times in which she died on the spot, police said. Mukesh allegedly placed the knife in the hand of the deceased to frame the case as a suicide.

However, when Mukesh went to his house his father Veerarajendran, who found blood stains on his shirt, inquired about it and he narrated the incident. Veerarajendran asked him to remove the shirt and gave it to his worker M Mahendran to discard it. Mahendran is said to have thrown the blood stained shirt in the Kudamurutti river. Based on the confession, the police changed the case of suspicious death into a murder case and arrested Mukesh, Veerarajendran and Mahendran on Thursday late hours.