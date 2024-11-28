Father-son die, 4 injured as car rams tree in in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR: In a tragic incident, two persons including a 56-year-old man and his son were killed and four others grievously injured, when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Elakurichi village near Mudikondan in Ariyalur district on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased were identified as M.Selvaraj (56) and his son S.Vignesh (27), hailing from Chennai.

Selvaraj, along with his wife Malathi (49), Vignesh, daughter-in-law V.Jayalakshmi and their two relatives were going to Thanjavur after visiting his daughter at Kadambur in Ariyalur.

Selvaraj, who was driving the car, lost control in which the vehicle dashed against the tree. The injured were rescued from the mangled remains of the car and admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Ariyalur.

Thirumanur police are investigating the case.