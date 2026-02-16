Father, son among three killed in Kamuthi mishap

RAMANATHAPURAM: A father and son died on the spot, and a woman succumbed to injuries after two cars collided head-on near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.
Police said the accident occurred on the Ayyanar Kulam–Paralachchi–Aruppukottai road when a car swerved to avoid hitting a bike that came across its path and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
Solaian and his son Solai Selvam, from Thummuchinnampatti village in Virudhunagar district, were returning after offering prayers to their family deity when the accident took place.
Both sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.
A woman relative travelling in the same car was rushed to Madurai for further treatment, but died on the way. On receiving information, Kamuthi DSP Ganesan directed the police to the spot.
The Kamuthi police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Hospital in Kamuthi for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.