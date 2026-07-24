Father, son among three killed as lorry rams car in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Three people, including a father and his teenage son from Puducherry, were killed after a speeding lorry allegedly rammed their car on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Friday (July 24).
The deceased were identified as Gopu (46), his son Dinesh (15), and their relative Ilanchezhiyan (54), who was driving the car, heading towards Chennai airport.
While travelling near Janakipuram on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, a speeding heavy vehicle coming from behind allegedly attempted to overtake their car and collided with it.
The impact caused the car to lose control, crash into the road median and overturn. The lorry driver fled the spot without stopping.
Motorists alerted the police, following which rescue operations were launched. Gopu and Dinesh died on the spot after suffering severe injuries.
Ilanchezhiyan, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed in a ambulance to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital but died on the way.
Police have launched a search for the lorry, which allegedly fled the scene after the accident.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the Madurantakam-Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway stretch is being examined to trace the vehicle.