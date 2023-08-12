Father of top scorer demands ban on NEET to the Governor

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi met the top scorers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. While he met the parents of the candidates and strongly advocated NEET, Ammachiyappan Ramasamy, father of a girl from Salem, who scored 623 marks in NEET said that NEET is not required and students can perform well in the medical field without the examination also.

Talking to the media after the interaction with governor, Ramasamy said that the Tamil Nadu Government has been asking for exemption from NEET but the Governor says it cannot be exempted. The students study for 12-15 hours a day to prepare for NEET since they are in class 8.

"It costs about Rs 20 lakh to prepare for NEET and everywhere we just find NEET coaching centers. How can all the parents spend so much on their children and why do students have to struggle so much at such a young age? It might be possible for rich people to prepare and clear the NEET, but what about the students who came from underprivileged backgrounds? Even after my daughter has cleared the NEET exam, I want it to be banned, " he said.

His daughter, with a state rank of 878, had received admission for MBBS at Chengalpattu Government Medical College under the government quota. While he appreciated the felicitation of the top scorers, he said that we have NEET today and tomorrow, it will be the NExT exam.

"The first generation learners have to go through several struggles to grow but there are several tests like these. Though Tamil Nadu is against NEET and wants exemption, the Governor thinks differently. As a parent, I don't think NEET is required and it should be banned, " said Ramasamy.