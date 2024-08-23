Father of Krishnagiri sex crime accused dies in fall from moped; was drunk, claim cops

COIMBATORE: Fake NCC camp trainer A Sivaraman’s father Ashok Kumar, 61, died in a fall from his moped when he was allegedly in an inebriated condition, in Krishnagiri on Thursday night, police said.

Ashok Kumar, a daily wager was en route to his residence in Kaveripattinam on his moped from Thimmapuram in a drunken state when he lost his balance and fell off the vehicle near Therpatti around 10.15 pm yesterday. “In the impact of the fall, he suffered injuries to his head and shoulder and died on the spot,” police added.

On receiving information from villagers, the Kaveripattinam police rushed to the spot and sent his body for a post-mortem exam at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

It was only that that knew he was the father of Sivaraman, the police said.

The Kaveripattinam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Following Ashok Kumar’s death, his son Sivaraman, 30, passed away today at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. His death followed a suicide attempt made before his arrest on Monday when he consumed rat poison, police said.

Sivaraman was the main accused in the rape of a class eight girl student at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp that allegedly took place in a school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai warned of severe action against those spreading rumours about the deaths of Sivaraman and his father Ashok Kumar. “Ashok Kumar died falling off his moped, which was confirmed through CCTV recordings while Sivaraman, who confessed during police inquiry of having consumed rat poison, died after not responding to treatment at the Salem GH,” he said, in a statement.