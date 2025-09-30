Father of former RBI governor passes away

CHENNAI: R Govindarajan, a veteran intelligence officer and father of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 94.

A top-ranked officer of the 1953 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch, he began his career with the Intelligence Bureau.

He was later seconded to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), where he was part of its founding batch and became one of the most trusted aides of its first chief, RN Kao. Over a distinguished 36-year career, Govindarajan rose through the intelligence ranks and ultimately retired as the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee. He is survived by his wife, Mythili, and their four children.