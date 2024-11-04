Father among 5 held for selling baby girl for Rs 4 lakh in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old man and four women brokers were arrested by Erode police on Sunday for selling his baby girl for Rs 4 lakh to a childless couple in Nagercoil.

Police said Santhosh Kumar from Manikkampalayam in Erode developed an affair with Nithya (28) from Thanjavur, who was living alone in Erode after separating from her husband over some issue. She delivered a baby girl one and a half months ago.

“With her consent, Santhosh Kumar approached four women brokers; Selvi (47) from Kaniravuthar Kulam, Radha (39) and Revathi from Ellapalayam, Sidhika Banu (39) from Lakshmi Nagar areas in Erode to sell their baby,” police said. The women brokers approached a childless couple from Nagercoil and fixed a deal to sell the baby for Rs 4 lakh. Thereafter, Nithya was unable to overcome the grief of giving away her baby. She informed the Child Welfare Committee authorities, who then complained to Veerappanchatram police in Erode. After inquiries, the police arrested Santhosh Kumar and four women in connection with the child-selling racket.

Police said Nithya, who is unwell has been admitted to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital, and action is also likely to be taken against her. Efforts are under way to recover the baby from the childless couple in Nagercoil. Further inquiries are on.