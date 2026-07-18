Farmers with skulls prevented entry into grievance meeting in Tiruchy

On seeing them, the police, who were on duty, stopped them in the entrance of the meeting hall, and the farmers attempted to force themselves into the hall, but the police continued to stop them, and this triggered a minor scuffle, and the police closed the door to stop the farmers from entering.

Subsequently, the farmers commenced a sit-in protest and demanded compensation for the kuruvai loss. They raised slogans in support of their protest and said that the state government has failed to provide them with water for kuruvai cultivation.