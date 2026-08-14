Farmers wilting but CM Vijay busy with readying new luxurious chamber: Edappadi K Palaniswami

The only achievement of the present government was protests by people from various walks of lives, he added while addressing the rally against the State government for its alleged failure to get water from Karnataka for Delta irrigation and offering full waiver on crop loans.

Palaniswami said Delta farmers lost kuruvai as water was not released from Mettur on the customary date of June 12.

Tamil Nadu should have received 9.190 TMC water in the month of June and 31 TMC water in July, but it was not realised due to the incapability of the government. “The month of August is a crucial period for the farmers. Karnataka owes us 45 TMC water but not even a single drop of water was released, which resulted in failure of kuruvai,” he said.