Farmers who opted for alternate crops can join PM Kisan scheme: Nagapattinam Collector

CHENNAI: Farmers who opted for alternate crops like oil seed, millets, and pulses would be disbursed a fund of Rs 1,200 per acre under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and a subsidy of Rs 250 per acre for gypsum and zinc sulphate, said Nagapattinam Collector P Akash here on Friday.

Addressing the farmers during the grievance redressal day meeting, the Collector said that farmers who want to avail funds under PMKSNY should link their Aadhaar with their bank accounts. Those who could not link the Aadhaar with the bank account could open a fresh account by approaching the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to avail the benefit under the PM scheme.

Akash also asked the farmers who had so far not enrolled under the scheme to join by submitting the self-updation form in the PMKSNY and fill e-KYC besides registering facial recognition.

Informing that the PMSKNY also covered farmers, who opted for alternate crop cultivation, the Collector said that growers of pulses, millets, and oil seeds in the district too would be eligible to avail the fund of Rs 1,200 per acre along with a fertilizer subsidy of Rs 250 per acre.

Farmers can also apply for these benefits through the Uzhavan App or by contacting the assistant director of the agriculture department, he said.