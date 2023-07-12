Farmers upset over rule mandating DFO nod for electric fence

VELLORE: The notification of the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation), Rules 2023 has drawn severe criticisms from farmers, who have objected to the condition that they have to get the District Forest Officer’s (DFO) permission to erect electric fence on their patta lands.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state president T Venugopal said, “This clearly shows that the government is trying to put the blame on farmers, when, in fact, it is due to forest officials not doing their job to check intrusion of animals into farmlands. We are being made scapegoat.”

Association’s state general secretary S Udayakumar stated that the move had to be condemned in the strongest terms. “They are putting one more hurdle affecting the livelihood of farmers. Despite repeated reminders to chase away wild elephants and wild boars, which destroy farmlands, the department has not shown any alacrity in doing their task and has instead brought this rule, which will only lead to corruption,” he claimed.

The rules state that farmers have to apply to the DFO to put up a power fence if their land is within 5 km of a reserve forest boundary.

Upon receipt of the application, site inspection will be undertaken by both the DFO and local Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE). Once permitted, the owner can erect the fence and apply for registration within 90 days of initial permission. Those aggrieved can apply to the Forest Conservator within 30 days of the receipt of the order. The registration once granted will be valid for 3 years, officials added.

The fence will be inspected by the Tangedco foreman and Forest Range Officer every fortnight and maintain a log of such inspections.

Sangam’s youth wing state president R Subash lamented that the farmer will suffer either if the Tangedco or forest officials do not turn up.

“Then they will be forced to bribe them to get their services,” he said.

BlurbRules state that farmers have to apply to the DFO to put up a power fence if their land is within 5 km of a reserve forest boundary