Farmers to resume indefinite protest demanding crop loan waiver from Thursday

The farmers, from around 40 associations, commenced their indefinite protest on September 15 in Tiruchy, demanding a fresh announcement of a crop loan waiver without any conditions as per the promise given by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the election campaign.

Ministers R Vinoth (Agriculture), V Gandhiraj (Cooperation) and S Ramesh (HR&CE) held talks at the district collectorate on the same day and sought time for the new announcement.

On September 18, delegates of various farmers' associations met in Chennai, but this failed as the government sought 20 days' time.