Farmers to boycott gram sabha meet as talks on Pamaniyaru fail

After complaints that the Pamaniyaru, the branch river of Vennar that flows along Tiruvarur, was polluted due to the release of untreated waste directly into the river, a public meeting was held at Mannargudi municipality, chaired by the Mannargudi RDO.

Around 500 persons, including farmers, residents, environmental activists and traders, participated. The residents appealed to the officials to immediately rectify the issue and prevent the discharge of sewage into the river. The farmers also highlighted groundwater pollution. They also handed over a petition to the RDO and Municipal Commissioner, the Executive Engineer of the TWAD Board and the Executive Engineer of the Pollution Control Board.