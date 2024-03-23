Farmers threaten to boycott polls seeking MSP for tea powder

COIMBATORE: A farmer’s body in The Nilgiris has announced boycotting of the Lok Sabha polls, if their long time demand for minimum support price (MSP) for tea powder is not announced. Highlighting their demand, the farmers from Hill District Small and Marginal Farmers Association led by its president ‘Thumbur’ I Bojan distributed pamphlets to garner support from public and traders.

“Both the state and central governments failed to take any efforts to resolve or bail out farmers from the crisis of falling prices of green tea leaves over the last 30 years.

A MSP of Rs 200 should be fixed as the auctioning price for tea powder,” said Bojan. Distributing pamphlets in several villages across the hill district, the farmers threatened to boycott polls, if their demands were not considered.