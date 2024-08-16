Farmers take out rally seeking dues from mill

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers from Kumbakonam staged a rally with tri-colour on Thursday demanding the state government to instruct the Thiru Arooran Sugar Mill to disburse their pending dues to the tune of Rs 157 crore.

The farmers said that their protest for demanding the pending dues owed to them had reached 625th day but the government has not initiated any steps for arranging for their fund with interest. The protest that commenced on November 30, 2022 goes on endlessly as the officials as well as the government are playing as mere mute spectators.

They urged the government to intervene in the issue immediately as their CIBIL score had gone down since the factory administration failed to repay the loans that were obtained in the names of farmers.

The members commenced the rally from Swamimalai Swaminatha Swamy Temple Sannidhi and reached the farmers protest venue at Thirumandankudi by raising slogans against the state government as well as the factory administration.

The protest committee secretary Naga Murugesan presided over the rally. Committee president Thanga Kasinathan and others were present in the rally in which more than 100 sugarcane farmers participated.