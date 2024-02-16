Farmers stage rail roko to register support for MSP stir in north India

TIRUCHY: Expressing solidarity to the protesting farmers in Delhi borders, a section of ryots in Tiruchy staged rail roko protest on Thursday and were arrested.

The members of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam led by the State president P Ayyakannu went to the Cauvery bridge and blocked the trains.

They raised slogans against Union government and demanded to implement MS Swaminathan’s recommendations of MSP for the farm produce.

They also voiced concern over Prime Minister Modi not fulfilling various demands despite completing 10 years.

On information about the road roko protest, a police team led by ACP Nivedha Lakshmi held talks with the agitating farmers and appealed to move away from track.

As the farmers refused to budge, the police arrested them.