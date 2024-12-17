Farmers stage rail roko across TN Delta region, seek profitable pricing of produce

TIRUCHY: Farmers staged rail roko across the Delta region demanding profitable pricing for agricultural produce and were arrested en masse across the region on Monday.

While the members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) have been staging a hunger strike in Punjab for their demands including profitable pricing for agricultural produce as promised by the Prime Minister and writing off the crop loans, the Tamil Nadu unit of SKM announced a statewide protest on Monday.

As per the announcement, the farmers from across the State staged a protest on Monday.

In Thanjavur, the members headed by PR Pandian assembled at Thanjavur junction railway station and blocked the Tiruchy-Karaikal passenger train. The police held talks with the agitating farmers, who did not oblige. Later police has to arrest all the protesting farmers.

Pandian said the SMK members were staging protests for their rights. “We demand to legalise the MSP and write off the crop loans and withdraw the electricity amendment bill and the protest will continue until the union government fulfils the demands,” Pandian said.

Stating that the farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on hunger strike since November 26 and his health condition is deteriorating fast as he lost weight due to the protest, Pandian said the Centre is responsible for all these.

The government should immediately hold unconditional talks with him and initiate steps to fulfil the genuine demands of the farmers. He pointed out that the Centre refused to abide by the apex court order.

“The government is not ready to do good to the farmers but is ready to torture us,” Pandian charged.

A similar protest was held in Tiruchy junction railway station headed by farmer leader P Ayyakannu. When the farmers attempted to go to a rally at the railway station, they were stopped by the police at the entrance and were arrested.