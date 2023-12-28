Farmers seek action on officials for suggesting poor quality seed

TIRUCHY: Farmers from a few places in Tiruchy staged a protest on Wednesday against the Agriculture Department alleging that they were distributing poor quality paddy seeds that resulted in less yield and demanded action against the officials and the outlet that sold the seeds.

According to farmers from Manikandam and Anthanallur areas in Tiruchy, a few private outlets in the region have been selling poor quality paddy seeds.

The traders had distributed the farmers a certain Amman ponni variety paddy and claimed that of providing good yield. Believing the words and recommended by a few officials, the farmers from the region had procured the seeds and cultivated them in more than 200 acres in Manikandam and Anthanallur areas in Tiruchy. However, against the promise, the yield for the particular paddy seed was too poor and so on Wednesday, they assembled in front of the Collectorate and staged a protest demanding action against the outlet owners and the officials who recommended the seeds.

They charged that the particular seed variety yielded less than the actual seeds they used to cultivate. They said that they had already raised the issue during the farmers grievances meet, but no action was initiated so far. The farmers carried the matured crops to show them to Collector M Pradeep Kumar. Subsequently, they submitted a petition with the Collector for initiating action against the outlet and the officials concerned.