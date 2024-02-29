Farmers see private traders lucrative

RANIPET: With a target of procuring 1.50 lakh tonnes of paddy from Ranipet district farmers in the current harvest season, the TN Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has opened 33 direct procurement centres (DPCs) in the district, but various hassles are forcing farmers to lose up to Rs 200 per 40 kilo bag.

Sources said that due to such problems and loss many farmers have started moving towards private traders.

District agriculture officials said that TNCSC would open more DPCs in the district as farmers at regular agri grievances day meetings had sought a total of 75 such facilities. “However, we are willing to open even more provided farmers supply their paddy to us in the current season,” an official said.

Farmers, who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity, said, “though DPCs rates are higher than those offered by private traders we do not face any hassles with the latter as they are more than willing to take paddy stocks from farms directly while payment is given on the spot in cash. Whereas in DPCs payments take a week to reach our accounts.”

“Though rules stipulate that a bag should weigh only 40.600 kg (600 grams is the weight of the gunny bag) after farmers’ paddy is shifted from their 80 kg bags to 40 kilo bags at DPCs, in reality this is never checked by officials resulting in farmers losing up to 2 kg per 40 kg bag,” said Kumarasamy a farmer from Nemili.

“The reason given for this additional weight is that as paddy dries during transport it loses weight,” he said, adding, “moisture content fixed between 16 % and 17% is another issue which is beyond farmers’ control.” Also, return of chaff (pathar in Tamil) to farmers is never done so, while DPC workers demand up to Rs 70 per bag for various services, farmers lamented.

“Though DPCs offer up to Rs 23 per kg for paddy, private traders’ rates, which are Rs 3 less, are more appealing and, hence it waits to be seen if officials will be able achieve the target in the district,” sources revealed.