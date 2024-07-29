Farmers say Mettur water discharge is too little, too late to save crops

CHENNAI: Farmers in the Thiruthuraipoondi delta region have claimed that the recent water discharge from the Mettur dam is of no use to them and comes at a time when it would barely benefit their crops, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Pointing out that water from the Mettur dam should have been discharged earlier and not as a eleventh hour decision, farmers said, "What is the point now? We cannot cultivate any kuruvai (short term) crops. The rainy season is about to begin and if we cultivate kuruvai, they would drown in rainwater."

They further said that only samba (long term) crops like rice can be cultivated at this point and that depending on the Cauvery River water for kuruvai cultivation would be "a loser's game."

Farmers also opined that the water from the Mettur dam could probably be of use to satisfy drinking water needs alone and not for agriculture.

Meanwhile, several district collectors have warned residents of areas close to the Cauvery river in districts like Erode, Karur and Salem, that abundant amounts of water would be released from the river shortly.

The public have been cautioned to not come too close to the banks of the river and attempt to take photographs.

Officials from various departments like revenue, local administration and public works have been giving continuous warnings to the public through megaphones to avoid loitering near the river banks and to stay safe.