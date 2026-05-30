Farmers protest loan waiver plan, allege betrayal by TVK

The farmers' grievances redressal meet was held in Tiruchy and Ariyalur, chaired by the respective District Collectors. In Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam District Secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan said that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised a loan waiver without any ceiling during the election campaign; however, the discrimination in the loan waiver after government formation is disappointing.