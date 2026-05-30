Farmers protest loan waiver plan, allege betrayal by TVK

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur farmers boycotted the grievance redressal meeting, strongly condemning the state government's crop loan waiver announcement and Mekedatu Dam construction by the Karnataka government on Friday.
The farmers' grievances redressal meet was held in Tiruchy and Ariyalur, chaired by the respective District Collectors. In Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam District Secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan said that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised a loan waiver without any ceiling during the election campaign; however, the discrimination in the loan waiver after government formation is disappointing.
Similarly, farmer leader KC Palanisamy noted that the previous AIADMK and DMK governments had written off the crop loans without any condition, but the new TVK government had failed to fulfil its poll promise.
Meanwhile, in Ariyalur, the farmers led by Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association state president Thanga Dharmaraj staged a walkout from the grievances redressal meet, condemning the announcement. They staged a protest on the Collectorate premises, demanding the withdrawal of the recent announcement and a new announcement as per the promise instead.