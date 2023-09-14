Farmers protest against setting up toll gate at Palapalayam in Erode

COIMBATORE: Farmers and members of various other forums staged a protest against setting up a toll gate in Palapalayam in Erode on Wednesday.

Farmers fear that they will have to cough out money every time while taking their agricultural produce, if a toll gate comes up at Palapalayam on Kavundapadi- Gobi.

Members of several other organisations including lorry owners association, bus owners and other associations took part in the protest to highlight their plight. They raised slogans against setting up the toll gate. Esan Murugasamy, founder of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association said that if the proposal to set up a toll gate is not dropped, the farmers and villagers will resort to a huger protest next month.