Farmers plan to besiege Tiruchy-Chennai bypass if Karnataka refuses to release water

A protest against the construction of the Mekedatu dam and demanding crop loan waiver was organised by the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations was held at Pullambadi in Tiruchy. While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee, said that while the farmers were fighting for the crop loan waiver without any conditions, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay advised the minister to hold a talk with the farmers and a meeting was organised on July 7 in which eight ministers held talks with the representatives from various farmers' associations. “We are awaiting the crop loan waiver as per the poll promise,” Pandian said.

He also pointed out that the Delta farmers had already lost kuruvai, and the State government should encourage the farmers to take up samba, for which an incentive of Rs 20,000 per acre should be disbursed to the farmers.