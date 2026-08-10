Farmers plan to besiege Tiruchy-Chennai bypass if Karnataka refuses to release water

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu government should initiate steps to ensure a 100-feet water level in Mettur, which would facilitate the release of water for Samba irrigation, said PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations here on Monday. He also warned that the farmers from the entire Delta region would stage a massive siege protest at Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway in October, if Karnataka refused to release water.
A protest against the construction of the Mekedatu dam and demanding crop loan waiver was organised by the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations was held at Pullambadi in Tiruchy. While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest, Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee, said that while the farmers were fighting for the crop loan waiver without any conditions, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay advised the minister to hold a talk with the farmers and a meeting was organised on July 7 in which eight ministers held talks with the representatives from various farmers' associations. “We are awaiting the crop loan waiver as per the poll promise,” Pandian said.
He also pointed out that the Delta farmers had already lost kuruvai, and the State government should encourage the farmers to take up samba, for which an incentive of Rs 20,000 per acre should be disbursed to the farmers.
Meanwhile, Pandian charged that the Karnataka government has been planning to construct the Mekedatu dam despite the court's refusal to grant permission. "Chief Minister Joseph Vijay should initiate legal steps against Karnataka and should get the due 40 TMC water for Tamil Nadu as per the orders of Cauvery Water Management Authority, as the water level should reach 100 feet at Mettur reservoir for release of water for samba cultivation,” he said.
He also warned that the farmers from the entire delta region would converge at Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and stage a massive road block protest in the first week of October if Karnataka fails to release the due share of water.
He also charged that the officials have been misguiding the Chief Minister on the Cauvery issue.
Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political) Secretary, P Raja Chidambaram, Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam State president P Ayyakannu, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, founder president Easan Murugasamy and others took part in the protest.