Farmer’s organs donated; state honours accorded

TIRUCHY: State honours were accorded to the mortal remains of a farmer whose organs were donated in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sekar (56), a farmer from Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College for acute headache a few days ago and the doctors diagnosed a tumor in the brain. As they were readying for a surgery, on Tuesday, Sekar failed to respond and was declared brain dead. His family members decided to donate his organs and expressed their willingness to the doctors.

Subsequently, the kidneys were harvested. One was donated to a person at Thanjavur Medical College while the other was donated to a waiting patient in Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.

Later, the mortal remains of Sekar was handed over to the family members at medical college and the DRO Thiyagarajan and the Dean Dr Balajinathan consoled the family members and accorded the state honours to the mortal remains in the medical college premises. Sekar was survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.