The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, condemned the November 18 letter, alleging it sought to pressure the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to favour Karnataka and weaken Tamil Nadu’s efforts to protect its water rights.

The Sangam’s general secretary, PS Masilamani, said Deve Gowda, also president of the Janata Dal (Secular), urged the Centre to approve Karnataka's DPR, claiming the proposed dam would meet Bengaluru’s drinking water needs.

“A senior politician and former Prime Minister should not have sent such a letter in a biased manner. Tamil Nadu demands water for its livelihood and has full rights over the Cauvery. At this juncture, the senior politician’s act is condemnable,” Masilamani said.