TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu farmers have opposed former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s letter to the Union government seeking approval for Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Mekedatu dam, warning that the project would turn the Cauvery delta into a desert.
The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, condemned the November 18 letter, alleging it sought to pressure the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to favour Karnataka and weaken Tamil Nadu’s efforts to protect its water rights.
The Sangam’s general secretary, PS Masilamani, said Deve Gowda, also president of the Janata Dal (Secular), urged the Centre to approve Karnataka's DPR, claiming the proposed dam would meet Bengaluru’s drinking water needs.
“A senior politician and former Prime Minister should not have sent such a letter in a biased manner. Tamil Nadu demands water for its livelihood and has full rights over the Cauvery. At this juncture, the senior politician’s act is condemnable,” Masilamani said.
He described the letter's tone as threatening to the CWMA and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and approach the court with appropriate legal arguments.
Meanwhile, a section of farmers led by P Ayyakannu, state president of the Desiya Thennidhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, staged a ‘self-burial’ protest in the Cauvery riverbed in Tiruchy on Thursday, condemning Karnataka’s moves to construct the Mekedatu dam.
The protesters half-buried themselves in the riverbed and raised slogans against the Karnataka government. They warned of a mass suicide protest from the Cauvery bridge if the Centre approved the project.