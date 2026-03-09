Farmers observe 115th death anniversary of Col Pennyquick

THENI: Farmers observed the 115th death anniversary of Mullaiperiyar dam engineer Col John Pennyquick on Monday by lighting candles at his memorial in Lower Camp, Theni district.
Residents and farmers had gathered to honour the British engineer by garlanding his bronze statue at the memorial, offering flowers and lighting candles.
Colonel John Pennycuick constructed the Mullaiperiyar dam, which improved the livelihood of people in the southern districts of the state. Despite several difficulties, he reportedly sold his own property and completed the dam construction in 1895.
He lived in Tamil Nadu for some time after the project and later returned to his hometown in England in 1903. He died there on March 9, 1911.
To honour his contribution, the Tamil Nadu government constructed a memorial with a life-size statue at Lower Camp. Since 2019, the State government has also been observing John Pennycuick's birth anniversary as a government function.
On the occasion of his 115th death anniversary on Monday, farmers, members of the public and officials from the Public Works Department paid floral tributes and lit candles at the memorial.