Farmer's murder: Anbumani urges govt to implement complete prohibition

CHENNAI: While expressing shock over murder of a farmer in Dharmapuri district by persons under the influence of alcohol, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to implement complete prohibition and Rs. 50 lakh to the family of the slain farmer.

"Farmer Saravanan Karimangalam in Dharmapuri censured 10 persons including 2 juveniles for consuming alcohol in his farmland. He asked them to leave the spot. When Saravanan returned from the spot, all the 10 persons chased him and stabbed to death. Public apprehended three persons and handed them over to the police," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that all the accused are from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

The reason for the murder is the presence of two Tasmac wine shops on Karimangalam - Morappur Road and inaction by police against the persons who consume alcohol in open areas on the road.

The government should take responsibility for the murder.

"Across the world, people consume alcohol as a part of celebrations. But, the parties that ruled and ruling the state have made drinking a full time job for some. The alcohol policy of the state has converted people into animals. Consuming alcohol in class rooms, buses and causing ruckus have become common occurrences in the state. If the government had concern about the wellness of youngsters, it should have closed wine shops, " he said.

Saying that sale of ganja is also increasing, Anbumani pointed out liquor sale is destroying the human resources of the state. Conducting Global Investors Meet or eyeing to convert the state into a Trillion Dollar economy will provide no use without safeguarding youngsters.

"Considering the wellness of youngsters, students, and women, the government should implement complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu. Also, Rs. 50 lakh compensation should be given to the family of Saravanan, " he urged.