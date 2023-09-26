Farmers’ leader PR Pandian arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association general secretary PR Pandian, who attempted to stage a protest near Marina beach demanding the state government to appeal to the Centre against the proposed bandh in Karnataka, was secured by the Chennai Police.

He was detained and released later in the day. The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association on Monday urged the state government to take appropriate measures through the Centre to ban Tuesday’s protests in Karnataka against the release of Cauvery water to TN.

The association general secretary P R Pandian, accompanied by few supporters, staged a sudden protest here on Monday condemning the neighbouring state for not releasing the water.

Holding the national flag, Pandian said the Karnataka government’s stance and the proposed bandh tomorrow against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, is ‘reprehensible.’

Earlier, speaking to reporters Pandian said, farmers in Delta are a distraught lot.



