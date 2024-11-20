Farmers in Pollachi demand supply of coconut oil in PDS shops

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Pollachi on Tuesday protested demanding the State government to distribute coconut oil in ration shops, instead of palm oil.

To highlight their demand, the farmers attached to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam are involved in marathon protests, ‘100 days, 100 ration shops’, which entered into its 38th day on Tuesday. They agitated in front of a ration shop at Nayakanpalayam near Pollachi.

Following a month-long ‘sitharu thengai’ (breaking of coconuts) protest by farmers in August last year, the farmers claimed that Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam promised to consider the distribution of coconut oil in PDS outlets in four districts.

As things didn’t materialise, the farmers are protesting to remind the State and central governments to implement their assurance.