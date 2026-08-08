Farmers' hopes run high as TVK government signals broader crop loan waiver

The meeting, held on behalf of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was attended by Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Vinoth, P Venkataramanan and V Gandhiraj, along with senior officials and representatives of various farmers’ organisations, including Tamil Nadu Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations president PR Pandian and Desiya Thenindhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam president P Ayyakannu.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pandian said the delegation pressed for a comprehensive crop loan waiver, a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

“The ministers assured us that all our demands would be placed before the Chief Minister. We have returned with the hope that appropriate announcements will be made in the Assembly,” he said.