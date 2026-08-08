Farmers' hopes run high as TVK government signals broader crop loan waiver

CHENNAI: Farmer representatives on Friday (August 7) expressed confidence that the Tamil Nadu government would announce a broader crop loan waiver during the ongoing Assembly session after an extensive meeting with ministers at the Secretariat, saying the discussions reflected the government’s willingness to address long-pending agrarian demands.
The meeting, held on behalf of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was attended by Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, Vinoth, P Venkataramanan and V Gandhiraj, along with senior officials and representatives of various farmers’ organisations, including Tamil Nadu Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations president PR Pandian and Desiya Thenindhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam president P Ayyakannu.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pandian said the delegation pressed for a comprehensive crop loan waiver, a procurement price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
“The ministers assured us that all our demands would be placed before the Chief Minister. We have returned with the hope that appropriate announcements will be made in the Assembly,” he said.
Pandian said the government explained that implementing a farm loan waiver required settling the entire amount with lending institutions upfront, posing financial challenges. Nevertheless, he said the Chief Minister was committed to ensuring that the benefits reached all eligible farmers.
On the Cauvery dispute, Pandian maintained that Karnataka could not move forward on the Mekedatu project without statutory approvals and said the neighbouring state’s recent all-party meeting had failed to produce any breakthrough.
Ayyakannu urged the state government to initiate legal proceedings seeking Rs 1 lakh crore in compensation from Karnataka for allegedly withholding Cauvery water and affecting kuruvai cultivation. He also demanded that procurement centres eliminate bribery and welcomed the assurance that farmers’ grievances would receive further consideration in the Assembly.
CPI MLA K Marimuthu said the government had assured the delegation that a more satisfactory announcement on crop loan waiver would be made during the current Assembly session, raising hopes among protesting farmers.