Farmers hopeful after moderate to heavy rain predicted by mid-July

TIRUCHY: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted moderate rainfall till Wednesday ranging between 15.6 and 64.6 mm, which would be beneficial for the farmers who have undertaken direct sowing methods.

The Delta is expected to have heavy downpours by the end of July. The RMC has said that the entire Delta region would have rainfall. As per the predictions, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam will get copious rains till July 12 (Wednesday) and a possible heavy rainfall from the second week of July to August first week.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast Thagattur N Selvakumar said that the Delta region could get rains during the evening hours from Sunday, which he said will last till July 15.

He also said that depression in the Bay of Bengal and wind flow in the Western Ghats would bring rainfall in the central and western Tamil Nadu which is beneficial to the Delta farmers.