Farmers held for blocking road ahead of PM’s visit

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed for a while after a section of farmers attempted to stage a protest to insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promises given to farmers during his election campaign. Police arrested all the farmers when they attempted to block the road in Tiruchy on Saturday while the Prime Minister was in Srirangam.

Anticipating protests by the farmers’ association led by the president of Desiya Thenninthiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam state president P Ayyakannu in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srirangam, Tiruchy police kept him under house arrest a couple of days ago. However, Ayyakannu continued to attempt to stage a protest, but the police stopped him.

Meanwhile on Saturday, around 100 farmers who assembled at Malar Salai at Annamalai Nagar in Karur Bypass Road here in the morning attempted to proceed to Karur bypass for a road block protest. However, they were stopped by the police, but still, the farmers forcibly moved forward and the police arrested all the farmers. They were later released in the evening.